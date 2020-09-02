GRPD: Teen with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 17-year-old boy showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say he was driven to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s around 2 p.m. Wednesday with a wound on his upper leg.

The incident reportedly happened on Horton Avenue SE near Division Street. However, investigators say they didn’t immediately find evidence that a shooting had occurred there.

Officers said they didn’t know the teen’s condition. No suspect information is currently available.