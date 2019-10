GRPD at the scene where they say a teen was struck in hit and run. (Oct. 15, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a teen pedestrian was hit by a car near Ottawa Hills High School.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Burton Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The vehicle left the scene but returned shortly after.

The teen was taken to the hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

Traffic is being rerouted around the crash.

News 8 is at the scene and is working to bring more information.