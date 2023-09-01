GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a teenager was injured after a shooting at a Grand Rapids park Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, it received a report of a shooting at Roosevelt Park near Van Raalte Drive SW and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW.

The victim told investigators there was a large gathering at the park when shots were fired, hitting her in the leg. She was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to GRPD.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.