GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen was injured in an apparent accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eastern Avenue SE near the intersection of Hall Street SE.

Investigators believe a teen boy accidentally shot his teenage sister. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that the police department said are not considered to be life-threatening.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.