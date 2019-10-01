GRPD: Teen girl hospitalized after shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Jennette Avenue and 9th Street NW in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 30, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was shot and injured on Grand Rapids’ West Side Monday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jennette Avenue NW and 9th Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooting is believed to have been a drive-by. They are looking for three males in a silver minivan.

No arrests had been made as of Monday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.