GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old is in juvenile detention after he and two others crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser and then ran away on foot, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car at Sherman Street between Dolbee Avenue and Neland Avenue in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood. When they arrived, officers found two stolen Kias in a parking lot.

The vehicles fled on Sherman, going opposite directions. The one speeding east hit a responding officer’s cruiser head-on, “despite attempts of the officer to avoid the collision,” according to a GRPD release.

The crash damaged both cars, causing them to be disabled, police said.

Three people who were in the stolen Kia ran away. The driver, a 16-year-old was arrested on Logan Street SE. He is being held at a juvenile detention center. Police say charges are pending.

The officer who was driving the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries and then released, officers said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer Thompson at 616.456.4513 or Officer Bailey at 616.456.3938.