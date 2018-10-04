GRPD swears in 14 new officers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Police Department swears in new officers on Oct. 4, 2018. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department's newest class of officers is about to hit the streets.

GRPD and city leaders were on hand at police headquarters downtown Thursday as 14 new officers were sworn in.

"I do not take it lightly what you do day in and day out, what those who have trained you do day in and day out and what your families do to allow you to serve this community and keep us safe," new City Manager Mark Washington said.

Ten of the officers were trained at Grand Valley State University's police academy and the city footed the bill. They were the second recruit class sponsored by the city as a way to attract a more diverse pool of applicants.

The other four officers had already put themselves through the academy.

The new recruits will fill vacancies created by retirements that have happened over the last six months.

They will now begin 17 weeks of field training.