GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was pulled from an SUV that crashed into the Grand River Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department were sent to the Grand River near Ann Street for a vehicle in the water.

GRPD said the driver was pulled from the vehicle. They were not hurt.

A News 8 crew at the scene could see a hoover craft in the water around the SUV before it was pulled from the river.

It’s unclear what happened before the vehicle crashed into the river.

The investigation is ongoing.