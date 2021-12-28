GRPD: Suspects, targets take off after shots fired in 28th St Meijer parking lot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were shot at in a Meijer parking lot Tuesday afternoon on 28th Street, police say.

Around 3 p.m., Grand Rapids officers went to Meijer, on 28th Street SE at Kalamazoo Avenue, after as many as 15 gunshots were heard in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they learned that a vehicle drove into the parking lot and someone inside the vehicle shot at three people standing in the parking lot. The vehicle then sped away, police say.

The three people who were shot at then left in their vehicle. Police don’t know if anyone was injured.

Officers report finding multiple casings in the parking lot as well as another vehicle hit by bullets.

Forensic Services processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing.