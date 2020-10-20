GRPD: Suspect surrenders after fleeing to roof

Police on the scene of a brief standoff on Lafayette Street NE north of Michigan Avenue on Oct. 20, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police spent about an hour Tuesday morning reasoning with a suspect who had climbed up onto roof, eventually convincing him to give himself up.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the multijurisdictional Fugitive Task Force went to a home on Lafayette Street NE north of I-196 around 8:30 p.m. to arrest someone wanted on multiple felony warrants.

When officers converged on the house, the person went onto the roof. He at first refused to come own, but later surrendered after negotiation.

No one was hurt.

Nearby streets were shut down while police were on scene.