GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect had a medical emergency after a chase in Grand Rapids Tuesday, police say.

Around 4:25 p.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle because the suspect was believed to be connected to an earlier crime on the northwest side of the city, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

Police say the suspect fled. Officers later saw the car on the west side of the city and chased the suspect.

GRPD said the suspect was brought into custody at the intersection of 11th Street and Quarry Avenue and the suspect had a medical emergency that was unrelated.

The suspect is now in stable condition, police say.