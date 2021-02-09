GRPD: Suspect attacked Rapid bus driver 

Surveillance photos of a suspect accused of attacking a Rapid bus driver on Jan. 7, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for a person who attacked a Rapid bus driver.

Police say it happened the morning of Jan. 7 in the area of 28th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Officers say the suspect was not allowed on the bus because he didn’t have any money or a bus pass.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the suspect then physically assaulted and threatened the driver with a weapon before running away.

The suspect is described as a white man that’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and around 160 pounds.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.