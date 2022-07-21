GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was taken into custody and four weapons were recovered in Grand Rapids Wednesday, police say.

Officers executed a “high-risk search warrant” in the 700 block of Union Avenue SE near MLK Street SE, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release. It said they recovered four assault-style rifles and arrested a suspect.

The suspect faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, felony resisting and obstructing and malicious destruction of property, GRPD said. It said the suspect also had warrants in different jurisdictions for weapons charges and domestic violence.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom in the release said the arrest is “an example of the proactive approach GRPD is taking to combat gun violence in our community.

“Since January 1, we have recovered over 300 illegally possessed guns. Getting these guns off the street is an important step in reducing violence and keeping our community safe,” Winstrom said.

The suspect is awaiting arraignment, police say.