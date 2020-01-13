GRPD: Suspect arrested in weekend stabbing death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they have made an arrest in the Sunday morning stabbing that killed a man.

The name of the suspect wasn’t released Monday morning, nor did police say when that person was taken into custody or how the suspect may have known the victim.

Tracy “Tree Rider” Hunter, 55, of Grand Rapids, was killed around 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Bates Street near Neland Avenue SE. Police say there was some sort of altercation before the stabbing.

Friends recalled Hunter as kind and caring.

It’s not yet clear when the suspect will be formally charged.