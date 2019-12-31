GRPD order neighbors to stay inside amid suspect search

A Grand Rapids police cruiser blocks off Lafayette Avenue NE at Carrier Street as police surround a home that may contain an armed assault suspect. (Dec. 31, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking residents of a northeast neighborhood to stay inside as they surround a home that may contain an armed suspect.

The incident started shortly after noon Tuesday as a report of a domestic assault at a home near the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Carrier Street NE.

In a 1:45 p.m. news release, Grand Rapids police said the victim was safe, but the suspect may still be inside the home. Officers have surrounded the home, evacuated the immediate area and blocked off the roadway.

While police say there is no immediate danger to the public at this time, neighbors near the scene are asked to shelter in place as a precaution.

