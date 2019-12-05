GRPD: Student brings gun to Union HS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Union High School in Grand Rapids was locked down Thursday morning after a student brought a gun to school, authorities said.

Grand Rapids Public Schools says a student reported being threatened by another student. The student who made the alleged threat was removed from class by district security.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was called to the school on Tremont Boulevard NW off of Covell Avenue around 11:15 a.m. When GRPD officers searched the student’s backpack, they found a gun.

No one was hurt.

The 17-year-old is expected to face charges.

The school was locked down a precaution, GRPS spokesman John Helmholdt said, and the lockdown was lifted within about an hour.