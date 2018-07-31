Grand Rapids

GRPD: Stabbing during robbery 'unprovoked'; man charged

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 06:19 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing felony charges in connection to a stabbing Grand Rapids police say was unprovoked.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kamari Beeks, was formally charged Tuesday with armed robbery, assault with intent to rob someone while armed, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The attack happened around 1 p.m. Monday near Cherry Street and Grandville Avenue SW in the city’s Heartside neighborhood.

Officers say a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were approached by the suspect, who stabbed the male victim twice before taking the woman’s backpack.

A 52-year-old man was assaulted as he and other bystanders tried to stop the robber.

The suspect ran from the scene to a nearby parking structure. Officers say with “keen observations” from witnesses and help from local businesses, they tracked down the suspect less than 30 minutes after the attack was reported. Detectives recovered evidence on the suspect, as well as along his escape route and in the parking ramp.

The male victim remained in the hospital Tuesday. Police say his condition is stable and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Beeks remained in the Kent County Jail Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.

 

