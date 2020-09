GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids police are investigating after someone fired at a home overnight.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Kalamazoo Avenue SE between Orville Street SE and Ballard Street SE.

Police tell News 8 a house and vehicle in the area were hit by gunfire, and bullet casings were found along the roadway. No one was hurt, and police do not have a suspect at this time.