GRPD: Shots fired as party store robbed

Ron’s Quick Stop in Grand Rapids was robbed on Jan. 2, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shots were fired during a robbery on Grand Rapids’ West Side over the weekend.

The robbery happened at 7:35 p.m. Sunday at Ron’s Quick Stop party store on Bridge Street NW between Lincoln and Barker avenues in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say responding officers were told that the robber, who was masked, used a handgun to fire three shots at the clerk, who was chasing him. The clerk was not actually hit by any bullets.

The suspect was last seen taking off headed east from the store. Police did not immediately release a detailed description of the suspect.

Police say they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.