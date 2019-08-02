GRPD: Reports of shots fired; no victims found

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police responded to a call of shots fired on the city’s Madison Area.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in an alley off of Madison Avenue SE south of Franklin Street.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says it got a report of a shooting, but no victims were found when officers arrived. They were told that a possible victim may have left in a car, but no victims showed up at nearby hospitals.
The city has seen a recent spike in shootings and has had 10 homicides so far this year, more than all of 2018.