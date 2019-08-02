GRPD: Reports of shots fired; no victims found

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police responded to a call of shots fired on the city’s Madison Area.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in an alley off of Madison Avenue SE south of Franklin Street.

Grand Rapids police investigate shots fired along Madison Avenue SE near Franklin Street. (Aug. 1, 2019)

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it got a report of a shooting, but no victims were found when officers arrived. They were told that a possible victim may have left in a car, but no victims showed up at nearby hospitals.

The city has seen a recent spike in shootings and has had 10 homicides so far this year, more than all of 2018.