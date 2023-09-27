GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the victim from the BP gas station shooting over the weekend is expected to make a full recovery.

On Sunday around 6 a.m., GRPD responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Eastern Avenue SE and MLK Jr. Street SE.

Winstrom described Sunday morning’s scene as “hectic,” with several intoxicated people being belligerent, causing issues for officers trying to help the man.

“The scene wasn’t safe to have an ambulance come in because it was so chaotic. The officers actually carried the young man in the back of the squad car and took him to the hospital,” Winstrom said. “They immediately took him into surgery, and now the word from the hospital is that he’s going to make a full recovery.”

Winstrom said officers put on multiple tourniquets and a chest shield because the man was shot in the chest and in “very critical condition.”

The chief added that there was a camera present and several witnesses.

“As far as the shooter in that incident, I know there are a lot of cameras at the BP. There were a lot of people to talk to, dozens and dozens of individuals,” Winstrom said. “We may end up charging that case, but I don’t have the status of that investigation other than we are working on it.”