GRPD: Sex offender found way to view child porn while in jail

Matthew Cook’s May 8, 2021, booking photo from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sex offender awaiting trial in the Kent County Jail found a way to view child pornography with the help of a former girlfriend, according to court records.

Kent County’s sheriff told News 8 the alleged incident happened during a video visitation between Matthew Thomas Cook, 42, and a woman described in court documents as Cook’s former girlfriend.

“The female had content on her phone that she held up to the screen during the video visitation which allowed the inmate to see the content on the phone,” explained Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

According to court records, Cook’s former girlfriend had recorded images and video of a teenager she and Cook had previously abused.

LaJoye-Young said the video visitation incident came to light after the jail’s electronic surveillance system flagged communication between Cook and the woman.

The sheriff explained the jail has a secure system through which inmates can send and receive messages with people on the outside.

LaJoye-Young said the system employs a filter that screens for certain words, which prompts a review by corrections officers.

The sheriff told News 8 the filter flagged the word “dead” in a message intended for Cook.

A jail intelligence officer, concerned about the message’s content, contacted the Grand Rapids Police Department.

According to court documents, further review of Cook’s communication revealed he had asked his former girlfriend to kill the teenager they’d previously sexually assaulted.

That discovery prompted corrections officers to review all of Cook’s video visitations, which uncovered the instance in which the former girlfriend shared images of child pornography with Cook.

Prosecutors charged the former girlfriend with first degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the images she’d recorded and shared.

Cook, of Grand Rapids, was already in jail awaiting trial on multiple child pornography charges.

Cook had been on parole for a prior sex crime when Grand Rapids police found several dozen images of child pornography on Cook’s cell phone, according to an affidavit signed in May 2021.

“During the exam, I located over 50 child pornography images/videos in which three of the children involved were identified as child victims through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” wrote a Grand Rapids detective in the affidavit of probable cause.

If convicted on the original child pornography charges, Cook could get up to life in prison.

His former girlfriend could face the same fate, if convicted.

Grand Rapids police continue to investigate Cook’s activities since he was incarcerated.

Investigators also conducted a welfare check on the teenage victim to ensure her protection.