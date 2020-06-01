GRPD sets up portal to submit photos from riots

Vehicle fires in downtown Grand Rapids as riots break out. (May 31, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has set up a portal to submit pictures and video from the Saturday night riot.

The city says rioters damaged 100 businesses and seven vehicles overnight.

GRPD has promised to follow up on every complaint in the coming days and arrest as many people as possible for the vandalism.

Officials say 3,000 to 4,500 people took part in the march, which was planned to protest the death of George Floyd. An organizer previously told News 8 the protest was meant to be a silent march and the people who incited the violence were not with her group.

