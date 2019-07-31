GRPD sees first homicide under new police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Newly appointed Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne is overseeing the city’s first homicide investigation since taking his post as chief a week ago.

“Every homicide is tragic,” Payne told 24 Hour News 8. “Every incident of gun violence is a tragedy within our community.”

Micheal Jones, 28, was shot and killed Sunday morning at the Shell gas station on East Beltline Avenue near 28th Street. He became the 10th person to be killed in a homicide in Grand Rapids this year.

Grand Rapids has now seen more homicides midway through 2019 than it did in all of 2018.

“I don’t like focusing on a number itself,” Payne said. “My ideal number would be zero.”

While the weekend homicide was Payne’s first during his tenure as chief, it’s not at all his first as a police officer. Payne led the city’s major case team for years and conducted countless murder and other serious crime investigations.

As chief, he’ll be focused on the big picture but also plans to keep his finger on the pulse of homicide investigations.

One of the big-picture initiatives is building trust between members of the community and the police.

In the weekend homicide, Payne said uncooperative witnesses are hindering officers’ ability to make arrests in the case.

“I think people know on this recent homicide what happened,” Payne said. “We’re asking people to come forward and speak about what happened and allow our detectives to investigate it with their cooperation.”

Before Payne’s interview with 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday, he was meeting with community members at Lincoln Park on the city’s northwest side at an event called “Chillin’ with the Chief.” At the event, snow cones were served near the park’s splash pad.

Payne says events like that are important as they give officers the chance to meet members of the community outside of the law enforcement setting.

Payne says he believes these events can go a long way in building trust.

“Good police-community relationships — I think — will hopefully minimize the fear that people may have to come forward,” Payne said.

Payne said specifics about what’s behind the increased homicide numbers would be speculative.

The chief was hesitant to say a gang problem exists but acknowledged the department’s awareness of loosely organized groups that participate in violent crime.

He also acknowledged the potential that some of the shootings could be retaliatory.

“Bullets shooting through the air could injure innocent people. So, I would ask [people considering retaliation] to stop,” Payne said. “If they don’t, we will hold them accountable for their actions.”

The chief says he’s heard a lot from members of the community since taking his new post. He finds a common thread that he hopes can unite members of the community.

“Everyone wants the same thing,” Payne said. “We want a safe community — safe Grand Rapids.”

Anyone with information about any of the city’s homicides is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.