GRPD seeks tips in 4 Saturday shootings

Police on the scene of a homicide on Ionia Avenue SW in Grand Rapids in the early hours of Sept. 21, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is urging anyone who knows anything about four Saturday shootings, two of which proved fatal, to come forward.

The homicides happened early Saturday. In the first, a man in his 20s was shot in the area of Ionia Avenue SW and Shelby Street around 2 a.m. The second happened around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Diamond Avenue SE and Sigsbee Street. Both victims died at the hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

On Saturday night, two people were injured in two separate shootings. The first was in the area of Ionia and Shelby around 10:20 p.m. during a vigil for the man killed there earlier in the day. A man was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK. The final shooting of the day happened around 11 p.m. on Highland Street SE near Prospect Avenue. A woman was wounded; her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

GRPD said Sunday that it is investigating, but that “cooperation from victims and witnesses has been minimal.”

“These crimes are completely unacceptable in our community,” Chief Eric Payne said in a Sunday statement. “Our agency will continue to address this violence, and investigate it thoroughly, but we can’t do it alone.”

Police urged anyone with information about any of the shootings to call them at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. GRPD said it will keep “working diligently” to find the people responsible and bring the affected families “some sense of justice.”