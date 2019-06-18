GRPD seeks suspect in sexual assault

Grand Rapids

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Sexual assault person of interest rendering and surveillance photo

Left: A rendering of a suspect in a sexual assault in Grand Rapids. Right: A surveillance photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for a public’s help to find the suspect in a sexual assault earlier this month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the assault happened around 4:30 a.m. June 8 in the area of Division Avenue and Detroit Street SW. Details about what happened were not released.

Police created a composite sketch of the suspect based on a description from the victim. He was described as a light-skinned black man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was tall with a skinny build and a square fade haircut.

Investigators also found a surveillance camera that captured an image of what’s believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Ford Focus hatchback.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links