GRPD seeks suspect in sexual assault

Left: A rendering of a suspect in a sexual assault in Grand Rapids. Right: A surveillance photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for a public’s help to find the suspect in a sexual assault earlier this month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the assault happened around 4:30 a.m. June 8 in the area of Division Avenue and Detroit Street SW. Details about what happened were not released.

Police created a composite sketch of the suspect based on a description from the victim. He was described as a light-skinned black man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was tall with a skinny build and a square fade haircut.

Investigators also found a surveillance camera that captured an image of what’s believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Ford Focus hatchback.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.