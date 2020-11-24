GRPD seeks suspect in September shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for a suspect in a September shooting that killed a man.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Darrias Markes Hardges, 29, of Kentwood is wanted in connection to the death of Jewelian Trevino.

Trevino, 27, was shot and killed Sept. 27 in the area of Underhill Avenue SW and Curve Street.

The Kent County prosecutor says Hardges faces four felony counts: carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and careless discharge of a firearm causing death. He does not face a murder charge.

The prosecutor also noted Hardges has a previous outstanding case from 2019 for carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and opposing a police officer and felony firearm charges. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest Nov. 4 when he failed to show up to a settlement conference.

Hardges stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has scars on the left side of his forehead. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he may be, call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Grand Rapids has recorded 33 homicides so far this year, putting the city on track to break its record of 34, which was set in 1993.