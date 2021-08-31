GRPD seeks suspect in attempted child abductions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in multiple attempted child abductions.

Police say there have been five abduction attempts since Thursday, August 26th. They have happened in the area of Alpine Avenue and Richmond Street, on the city’s northwest side. Two of them happened in Richmond Park and near Harrison Elementary School.

Investigators say the suspect tried to lure boys between 5 and 13-years-old by asking them to help him find his lost dog. He implied he had a weapon at least one of the times. All victims gave officers a similar description of the man shown in surveillance photos captured in the area.

The suspect is described as a very tan white or Middle Eastern man, around 40-years-old, between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and full black beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki shorts and sandals.

Officers consider the suspect armed and dangerous, and say you should not approach him if you see him. Instead, you should call 911.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.