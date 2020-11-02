GRPD seeks suspect after 28th Street bank robbed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a bank branch on 28th Street in southeast Grand Rapids was robbed Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank in the Shops at CenterPoint along 28th Street at Lake Eastbrook Boulevard.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it was an armed robbery but has not yet released further information. There were no injuries.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, blue surgical mask, a dark colored fleece zip-up top and baggy jeans. He left the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.