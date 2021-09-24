GRPD to hire next class of recruits for sponsored police academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking to hire those interested in taking part in its next sponsored police academy recruit class.

Recruits will be trained at Grand Valley State University’s police academy and the city will foot the bill. GRPD will also pay recruits while they are attending GVSU. After graduating from the police academy, they will start working at the police department.

Those who are interested are encouraged by the police department to attend an open house being held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Richmond Park, located at 963 Richmond Street NW.

Anyone who can’t attend can learn more online or by calling a recruiter at 616.456.3301.

Applications can be submitted at joingrpd.com.

