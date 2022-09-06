Surveillance photos from a robbery at Family Dollar on W. Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Aug. 7, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help to find the man who pushed a store clerk during a robbery.

It happened Aug. 7 at the Family Dollar on W. Fulton Street near Garfield Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a robber, dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask, pushed a worker to the ground and stole cash from the safe. He then ran away and was last seen headed north.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.