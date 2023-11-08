GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking a man suspected of robbing a CVS Pharmacy in Grand Rapids.

The armed robbery happened at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police said the suspect fled the CVS, located at 1155 Fuller Ave. NE, with money.

Now, police are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect, who is described as a man between 40 and 55 years old. He was last seen wearing dark-colored boots, a gray beanie, gray pants, an orange bag and a red mask or bandana on his face, according to GRPD.

Police said he coughed frequently, but they believe this may have helped the suspect conceal his identity by putting his hand over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.