GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for a man who was last seen two weeks ago.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Donald Hunnicutt was last seen around 1 p.m. Sept. 3 in Kentwood.

Police say they have no reason to believe anything suspicious happened, but they are still looking for him. Anyone with information about where he may be can call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.