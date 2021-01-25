GRPD seeks help finding December arson suspects

Surveillance images show suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved in a fire at BayBerry Pointe Drive NW in Grand Rapids on Dec. 24, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for two people believed to have set a fire at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve, and they are asking for the public’s help to find them.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Dec. 24 in a carport at an apartment complex on Bayberry Pointe Drive NW, which is north of Lake Michigan Drive west of Collindale Avenue.

People who called 911 reported flames and explosions. While no one was hurt, at least six vehicles were damaged.

The Grand Rapids Police Department on Monday released a surveillance video clip showing two suspects. They also released a still image of their vehicle, hoping someone may recognize their clothes or the SUV. They are also seeking information about a possible motive.

Anyone with information about who the suspects may be is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.