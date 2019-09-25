GRPD seeks Creston Market burglars

Surveillance photos of two suspects in connection to a burglary at the Creston Market in Grand Rapids Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help solving a recent string of burglaries at the Creston Market in Grand Rapids.

The most recent incident happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday. Two suspects approached the store and the suspect in the gray hoodie entered the store through a broken window. He was able to get away with Newport cigarettes and liquor, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

Monday’s incident marks the sixth burglary in two months at the grocery store located on Plainfield Avenue at Caledonia Street on the city’s northeast side.

Police said investigators believe some of the prior incidents may be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.