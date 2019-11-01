Police seek suspects after shots fired near GR school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shots fired near a Grand Rapids middle school shook an Alger Heights neighborhood Friday morning. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding as many as six suspects.

It happened around after 9 a.m. on Blaine Street off Alger Avenue south of Burton Street.

Police said the brazen daylight shooting occurred after several young men attempted to get into an occupied home with the offenders climbing onto the roof of the home, according to witnesses.

A fight broke out between the home invaders and residents and shots were fired in the direction of Alger Middle School with a green Jeep being hit multiple times.

However, no injuries have been reported.

Neighbors have provided police with video of the fleeing suspects.

“It was a very brazen act. It was done across the street from one of our local middle schools, which I’m sure has got people in the area very upset,” said Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Elliot Bargas.

Police on scene told News 8 Alger Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.