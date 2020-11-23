GRPD seeks 4 suspects after cellphone store robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for four people who ripped off a cellphone store in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the T-Mobile on Michigan Street NE near Eastern Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the suspects were not armed and no one was hurt in the robbery. It was not immediately clear what the thieves got away with.

The suspects drove off after the robbery, police say, and their car was later spotted in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Prince Street SE. Officers tried to pull it over, but the driver kept going. It was last seen in the area of Burton Street and Silver Avenue SE. GRPD did not immediately provide a description of the car or the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.