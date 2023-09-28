GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are seeking an 18-year-old accused of participating in a string of burglaries.

Nehemiah Chilton is connected to more than 30 burglaries at dispensaries and liquor stores around Grand Rapids, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The burglaries allegedly started in early July. One was as recent as this week, police said.

GRPD said it has tied Chilton to nine different stolen cars in its jurisdiction. Chilton allegedly used these cars during the burglaries.

According to GRPD, there is also evidence linking Chilton to other break-ins around Kent County and beyond, including in the area of Portage and Kalamazoo.

Police said three people allegedly working with Chilton have already been arrested and face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.