GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a vehicle connected to killings that happened on Nov. 6 in Grand Rapids.

The vehicle is a black Chevy Equinox that was last seen with a paper license plate in the upper right of the rear window and a sticker in the lower left corner of the forward passenger-side window, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police said it is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Nov. 6.

That same day, three people were found dead within hours and blocks of each other in Grand Rapids’ Burton Heights neighborhood. The body of 19-year-old Malik Eubanks was found on Horton Avenue SE near Melville Street SE and the body of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Aniyia Rodriguez, was found just around the corner. They had both been shot to death. Five hours later, the body of 32-year-old Darryl Yarber was found in the same area.

Images of a suspect vehicle wanted by Grand Rapids police. (Courtesy GRPD)

Police did not say how the vehicle is related to the homicides. Anyone with information about who owns the vehicle or where it might be should call the GRPD detective unit at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.