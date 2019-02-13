Grand Rapids

GRPD seek tips in teen abduction attempt near bus stop

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 02:32 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 03:11 PM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the driver who tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl as she walked to her school bus stop.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, after the teen left her home in the 800 block of Sigsbee Street SE en route to the bus stop near Logan Street and Barth Avenue SE.

Police say the girl was with her 12-year-old brother when a male driver left his parked car and approached them, offering to drive the children to school. When the kids hesitated, police say the suspect grabbed the 14-year-old girl around the neck.

The children said a neighbor yelled at the suspect who fled in his car.

Grand Rapids police say they’re working closely with Grand Rapids Public Schools. Police say there will be an extra patrol when school is dismissed Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter sent to parents, Grand Rapids Public Schools Public Safety Chief Larry Johnson said the student "did the right thing" by getting away and reporting the incident immediately.

"We are very relieved that this child was unharmed," Johnson said before outlining safety steps for all students.

The suspect is described as a tall male wearing a hooded sweater or jacket driving a dark-colored sedan. Police believe the encounter happened in the area of Sigsbee Street SE between Diamond and Barth avenues.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call Grand Rapids police at 616.456.3604. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 616.774.2345 or on Silent Observer’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


