Missing Grand Rapids baby found; Amber Alert canceled

Left to right: Undated courtesy images of Iyesha Gibbs and Miquis Jenkins.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy from Grand Rapids taken by his babysitter.

Grand Rapids police say Miquis Lamont Jenkins was found unharmed in the Benton Harbor area.

Neighbors say the suspect, 19-year-old Iyesha Catherine Gibbs, dropped the infant off at her apartment in a Benton Harbor home shortly before 3 p.m.

NBC affiliate WNDU captured video of an officer carrying the boy out of the apartment a short time later, and loading the infant into an ambulance to be checked out at a hospital.

An officer carries out the Grand Rapids boy at the center of an Amber Alert on Aug. 2, 2018. (WNDU)

Miquis' family said authorities were concerned because the infant wasn't easy to wake, but the hospital visit is a precaution and the child is expected to be OK.

Gibbs was also found in the Benton Harbor area, officers say. Both Gibbs and the baby will be taken back to Grand Rapids, where Miquis will be reunited with his family and Gibbs will be interviewed by police.

Relatives say Gibbs often babysits Miquis. The baby's mother, Laquaya Gillard, said Gibbs was supposed to watch the infant for a few hours, but left Cambridge Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and never came back.

GIllard began messaging and calling the babysitter on Facebook just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. She said she could see Gibbs was seeing the messages, but not responding. Gillard says the babysitter blocked her on Facebook just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Gibbs finally connected with Gillard in a video phone call just after noon Thursday, about an hour after Michigan State Police issued an Amber Alert in the case.

In that video phone call, Gibbs told 24 Hour News 8 she was with Miquis in Benton Harbor and "just wanted to see him for a minute."

When asked if she could bring the baby back, Gibbs said, "Yeah."

Before Miquis was found, 24 Hour News 8 visited the Benton Harbor home neighbors say Gibbs lives at. However, nobody answered the door. Gibbs told the boy's family she was on the highway.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is working with the Benton Harbor Police Department in this case.