GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street SE and Madison Avenue SE.

A motorcyclist was heading westbound on 28th Street when they struck a vehicle turning northbound. Immediately after the crash, a third vehicle struck the motorcycle and drove away, according to a GRPD news release.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a light-colored, possibly white, four-door sedan. It was last seen heading westbound on 28th Street and should have front-end damage, the release said.

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old Grand Rapids resident, was taken to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition, according to GRPD.

The other vehicle’s driver, a 60-year-old Grand Rapids resident, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. GRPD noted that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call GRPD Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771.