GRPD search for subjects who ran during traffic stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for subjects who ran during a traffic stop.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking residents in the area of Florence Court and Forest Avenue NE to stay indoors as officers look for the subjects, it said in a tweet.

— Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) October 15, 2021

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious or hiding in their yard.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.