GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police responded to the scene of shots fired on the city’s West Side Thursday night.

It happened on Alpine Avenue and 5th Street, north of Stocking Avenue. That’s near the Holiday bar.

Neighbors told News 8 they heard four shots. Several evidence markers could be seen on the street. The Grand Rapids Police Department was inspecting the outside of a home and interviewing witnesses.

There was no immediate indication that anyone had been hurt.