GRPD says homicide hunt will not stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been nearly six months since the shooting deaths of two women on the Grand Rapids’ southeast side.

While police had a man they were searching for in the case, no one has been arrested.

It may seem like there are cameras everywhere and privacy is an antiquated notion.

But one man who is the subject of a nationwide manhunt has managed to stay under the radar.

On the porch of the home in the 300 block of Sheldon Avenue SE is the fading memorial to the women killed there on March 13.

It was that day that 45-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin were shot to death.

Within hours of the deaths, Grand Rapids Police Department asked for help in finding 45-year-old Derrell Demon Brown.

Officers are still looking for the man they described as dangerous but also say he is a person of interest in the homicides.

“He’s definitely in the wind,” said GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams.

Two weeks after the shootings, Silent Observer offered up a $1,500 reward for tips leading to his apprehension.

“We’re really at this point kind of spreading that net, hoping that we can get some tips, some information, someone to cooperate,” Adam said.

Police have looked to places where Brown has lived before or where he has family, which in May was focused on Atlanta.

This week, the Columbus Ohio Police Department posted a notice on Facebook claiming Brown was thought to be there.

“He’s used names in the past and he’s been able to be different people with friends and family. Apparently, he has that kind of character where he can be like a chameleon,” Adams said. “This is the perfect example of going off the grid. He doesn’t use social media. He doesn’t have a cellphone that we know of.”

While the double homicide has gained national attention, there have been eight other homicides throughout the city.

So far, police have arrested suspects in three of the cases.

Police need the help of the community in these investigations.

“Even if someone has heard something third-hand, please let us know because you never know what that tip is that will break it wide open,” Adams said.

Adams has a message for the community

“This how our GRPD detective unit works is that they are absolutely relentless. We will use every resource available at our disposal. We will go across the country,” he said. “There is a reason that the symbol of a homicide detective is a bulldog — it is because we won’t give up.”

Information can be shared anonymously online.