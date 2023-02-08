An undated photo of Santino Ysasi. (Courtesy of the Ysasi family)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police will release images this afternoon of a person of interest in the October stabbing death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side.

The news conference at the Grand Rapids Police Department will begin at 2 p.m.

GRPD said it is asking for help finding the person of interest the photos and video would show.

Santino Ysasi, 46, was killed Oct. 19 behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church on Bridge Street NW. Ysasi, who was homeless, often spent his nights behind the church.

An Oct. 24, 2022, photo shows the entryway to a building at the shuttered Saint James Catholic Church in Grand Rapids was boarded up after Santino Ysasi was killed there. (Ken Kolker/WOOD TV8) Candles near Saint James Catholic Church on Oct. 24, 2022, honor Santino Ysasi, who was killed on the campus of the shuttered church the previous week. (Ken Kolker/WOOD TV8)

The killing put many in Grand Rapids’ homeless community on edge. After it, the GRPD Homeless Outreach Team urged homeless people sleep in homeless shelters and stick together as a safety tactic.

Ysasi had five children and a wife. In the days after his death, his sister, Christina Miller, remembered him as funny, kind, loving and “the protector” of the family.

“My whole life my brother was the protector,” she said. “The protector to everybody and in the end, he was not protected.”