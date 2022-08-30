GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police will hold a gun buyback program on Sept. 17.

The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force and the Grand Rapids Police Department will host the program on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Burton Heights Lot, located at 30 Burton St. SW.

Grand Rapids residents can turn in guns for gift cards, no questions asked, the city said in Tuesday release. The gift cards will vary depending on the firearm. Revolvers, shotguns and rifles will get $100 gift cards, while assault-type rifles and semi-automatic handguns will get $200 gift cards.

Black powder firearms will not get gift cards, but can still be brought in, the city said.

Two gun buyback programs were held in 2020. A total of 267 guns were collected, the city said.

“This program will help us continue to get guns off the street and provide community members who no longer want to have firearms in their home a place to safely dispose of them,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in the release. “Removing these weapons will make the community safer by limiting access to firearms by those emboldened to use them in criminal acts.”

The SAFE Task Force has contributed $40,000 to fund the program.