GRPD: Running car stolen with child inside; child found safe

The stolen vehicle found near the intersection of Division Avenue and Hall Street in Grand Rapids Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect who stole a car with a child inside was arrested in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski said the running car was stolen around 10:45 a.m. on La Belle Street SE between Division and Jefferson avenues.

A short time later, Wittkowski said the child was found safe inside the car near the intersection of Division and Hall Street.

The suspect was found a short time later at Delaware and Lafayette SE and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.