At least 1 arrested by GRPD in Roosevelt Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a large police presence on Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park neighborhood Thursday night.

The scene was near the intersection of Century Avenue SW and Cordelia Street. There were at least 11 Grand Rapids Police Department cruisers there, two of which were for K-9 teams.

A large police presence at the intersection of Century Avenue SW and Cordelia Street in Grand Rapids on the night of July 25, 2019.

GRPD would not confirm why officers were on the scene, but did say that at least one person was arrested. A perimeter was set up while officers search for at least one more suspect.

A 24 Hour News 8 crew on the scene saw people being taken into custody and people being let go.