GRPD responds to two shooting incidents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are responding to two scenes where gunshots were fired.

The first incident happened around 7 p.m. near 11th Street NW and Quarry Avenue NW. Police say a woman was injured from glass that was caused by the gunfire.

Investigators believe the incident could have been a drive-by shooting.

The second incident happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. near Burton Avenue SE and Union Street SE, police say.

They say a 2-year-old child was shot in the arm. The child was taken to the hospital in a private car.

It is unknown if the incidents are related.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.